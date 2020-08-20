Britney Spears’ Dad Maintains Conservatorship Role According to New Court Documents

Britney Spears' request for her father, Jamie Spears, to be removed as her sole conservator have not been addressed by the court.

According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight published on Wednesday (August 19), Britney's conservatorship remains unchanged. The hearing on Wednesday was a scheduled status conference where Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny granted the motion to seal future hearing transcripts in Britney's conservatorship case.

The documents from the latest hearing stated that the temporary conservatorship letters were extended through February 1, 2021. Britney's lawyer, Samuel Ingham, will need to file a petition by September 18 to contest it.

Fans gathered to protest outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Wednesday. Among the #FreeBritney protesters was Britney's ex-husband, Jason Alexander.

Earlier this week, Britney's legal documents were published publicly. In the letter, she asked the judge to remove Jamie as the sole conservator. It did not specify if she wants Jamie to have any other involvement with her conservatorship or estate.

Britney has been under a conservatorship for the last twelve years. Jamie stepped down from his role as the sole conservator in 2019, citing health problems. Her care manager Jodi Montgomery is currently the temporary conservator. However, Jamie has since taken control of her finances and estate as a co-conservator.

"Britney is strongly opposed to having [Jamie] return as conservator of her person," reads a document filed by Britney's legal team. It states that Spears "strongly prefers" that Jodi continues on as her conservator "as [she] has done for nearly a year." Furthermore, she would like Jodi to become her permanent conservator.

Britney's attorney added that her estate should be handled by a "qualified corporate fiduciary."