Britney Spears Just Slammed Her Sister Jamie Lynn: ‘My So-Called Support System Has Hurt Me Deeply’

Britney Spears just publicly called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

On Saturday (July 17), the "Stronger" singer clarified an earlier Instagram statement by speaking out about her younger sister in a follow-up post. The photo featured a meme that read, "Take me as I am or kiss my a--, eat s--- and step on Legos."

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!,” she wrote. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try."

Britney was seemingly referencing the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. where her sister performed a medley of her songs while Britney was being honored with the Icon Award.

In her latest lengthy statement, Britney called out online trolls for criticizing the frequent dancing videos that she shares on social media.

"I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think 🚫🙅🏼‍♀️!!!! I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas," she revealed.

In her initial post, Britney said that "there’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support." Fans assume that this is about her family, particularly Jamie Lynn as she only recently voiced her support for Britney's plight on Instagram for the first time.

Britney questioned how they dare make it public or not put their hand out when she was drowning and now care.

"So if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly," she added. "If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny."