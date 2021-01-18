Jamie Lynn Spears Calls Out Elon Musk and Tesla Because Her Cats Keep Dying

Jamie Lynn Spears says Elon Musk owes her “a couple of” cats.

On Friday (January 15), the 29-year-old actress and singer posted an Instagram Story telling her followers that Tesla is to blame for the death of her pet cats. The Zoey 101 star said that the quiet features of the battery-powered car have led to multiple “unfortunate” and “tragic” incidents.

“I know that there’s just bigger things to worry about in the world right now but somebody’s gotta let Elon Musk know that the Tesla is a secret cat killer and it’s a problem that we’ve really got to fix,” she said in a deleted video published by TMZ. “We have now lost — I don’t even want to tell you how many cats — because they don’t hear the Tesla crank and unfortunate things happen and it’s really devastating and tragic for everyone involved.”

The Sweet Magnolias star went on to suggest that Tesla implement “one of those noises that like, bother cat or animal ears when it cranks up so that way they know something’s happening and they aren’t caught off guard and things don’t end in a very tragic way.”

"Elon Musk, let's figure this out. You owe me a couple cats,” she added.

According to CNN, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has required electric car manufacturers to equip their vehicles to make “about the level of noise your dishwasher makes” since September 2020, “to ensure that blind, visually impaired, and other pedestrians are able to detect and recognize nearby hybrid and electric vehicles.”

Spears pumped the brakes on allegations that she was actually the cat killer when users began urging her to take steps such as using the backup cameras, checking the surrounding areas of the car before getting in and making noise before driving the Tesla, to ensure that she does not hit her own cats.

“1.) I did not run over any cats. 2.) TESLA is not to be blamed, and was never intended to be 3.) user error is admittedly involved. 4.) we always check for animals before moving a vehicle. 5.) I was only making a suggestion about something I think would be extremely helpful, and the geniuses at @teslamotors are the best to go,” she said in a since-deleted followup video.