‘Zoey 101′ Stars Show Support for Britney Spears and #FreeBritney Movement

Cast members from Zoey 101, which famously starred Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, are voicing their support for the pop star and the #FreeBritney movement.

Following the "Toxic" singer's explosive conservatorship hearing, which took place on Wednesday (June 23), two former Nickelodeon stars spoke out about Britney on social media.

Paul Butcher, who portrayed Zoey's little brother Dustin on Zoey 101, shared a selfie along with the #FreeBritney hashtag, as well as an emotional message regarding Britney's controversial conservatorship battle.

"It breaks my heart hearing what Britney had to say and hearing what she's been through," he wrote in an Instagram Story. "From someone who's known her first hand, I used to be in awe and look up to her as a kid in pure wonder. She always had the kindest heart and has always had a magic about her, a light."

He later added, "My prayer is that she gets to live the life SHE wants to live."

On her own Instagram, actress Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole on the show, shared her own messages of support following Britney's hearing statement.

"I support her," Nikolas wrote. In a follow-up post, she wrote, "This is f--king heartbreaking. WTF? This is so horrible."

Meanwhile, the star of Zoey 101, Jamie Lynn, has not publicly addressed Britney's conservatorship statement since the conservatorship hearing. However, she did disable her Instagram comments following significant backlash. Jamie Lynn was previously revealed to be a secret trustee for a trust that was set up for Britney's kids, Jayden and Sean.

Although she hasn't spoken about the conservatorship itself, Jamie Lynn did call out the Framing Britney Spears documentary that was released in February.

“Dear media, try not to repeat the mistakes of your past. Look where that got us. Do better,” she wrote in an Instagram Story according to People.