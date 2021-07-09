Jamie Lynn’s Memoir Title References a Britney Spears Lyric

Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming memoir borrows a lyric from a classic Britney Spears song.

Jamie Lynn's 256-page auto-biography was originally titled Southern Roots, referencing her and her sister's upbringing in Louisiana. However, Worthy Publishing has updated the title on their website, and it's also been changed on most retail websites. The new title is I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out.

The line "I must confess" is, of course, a reference to Britney's debut single "...Baby One More Time," which was released in 1998.

On the smash hit bubblegum pop track, the Princess of Pop sings, "My loneliness is killing me (And I) / I must confess, I still believe (Still believe)."

As for Jamie Lynn's memoir, an official description reads: "In this intimate memoir, actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears tells her unfiltered story on her own terms about being a child star, becoming a teen mom, the years she stepped away from the spotlight, the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter's life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family."

According to her publisher, Jamie Lynn's book will tell the story of the time that her mother's credit card was declined at Limited Too all while a Britney song was playing on the radio in the store. She will also reveal how she feels about inspiring the MTV reality show 16 and Pregnant.

"The world met Jamie Lynn as a child star, when it was her job to perform, both on set and for the press. She spent years escaping into different characters—on All That!, Zoey 101 and even in the role of Britney’s kid sister," the description continues.

The title for Chapter Four is "Never in the Shadows," presumably a reference to when Jamie Lynn joined the entertainment industry following Britney—literally stepping out of her big sister's shadow.

I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out is set to release January 18, 2022. The book will retail for $13.99.