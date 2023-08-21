Britney Spears Inspired Musical — Once Upon a One More Time — to Close Following Short Broadway Run

The Britney Spears-inspired musical, Once Upon a One More Time, is closing. The show, which had a very short run on Broadway, will play its final Broadway show on September 3.

The Broadway musical features the songs of Britney Spears and it tells the tail of fairytale princesses in search of enlightenment.

It'll have been a relatively short-lived run on Broadway for the show, which only ran for a few weeks. It started previews on May 13 before opening on June 22. 'Once Upon a One More Time' is playing at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. The show will have played just 123 performances at the time of its closing, Playbill.com reports.

Yes, Britney approved of the musical and signed an agreement for the show to use her songs. It was one of the first agreements she signed in 2021 following her years-long conservatorship.

The show featured a ton of Britney's hit songs including: "...Baby One More Time," "Toxic," and Oops! I Did It Again."

It did not catch on with audiences, however. As capacities were only near 50% each night for the past seven weeks, The Hollywood Reporter says.

It may not be the end of the road for the show, however. The show's producers, James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold confirmed that there are plans underway for a national and international tour.

“We could not be prouder of this beautifully joyous and exhilarating show – which is not only a love letter to Britney’s iconic artistry and singular effervescence, but also a brilliant display of the boundless talent of our cast and creative team,” the duo said in statement issued Monday afternoon. "As plans take shape for the show’s future life around the globe, we’re excited to share more news soon!”

The news comes as the music superstar is in the headlines for pending divorce from husband Sam Ashgari.

Britney Spears & Sam Ashgari to Divorce

Sam Ashgari reportedly accused Britney of having an affair with a member of her house staff.

Over the weekend, Britney released her first statement about their divorce, which comes after just 14 years of marriage.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. [Six] years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!," she wrote.

In the same statement, Britney said she "couldn't take the pain anymore."

Ashgari, meanwhile, confirmed the news of their seperation last week on his Instagram story.

"My wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S--t happens," he wrote.