Look: Broadway Shows Coming to Philadelphia, PA in 2022-23

The 2022-23 Broadway series at the Kimmel Cultural Campus in Philadelphia was just announced by press release and I couldn't be more excited.

I just love live theater, but, sometimes don't love the hassle of getting into New York City. A quick trip in the car to the City of Brotherly is the perfect way to see the best Broadway shows.

There are some returning favorites as well as Philly premieres...trust me, you will not be disappointed. Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be in Philly for the first time. It won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Six, Beetlejuice (based on the movie), and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical are new to the city, and Soldier's Play, which won 2 Tony's, will also be premiering.

Francis Egler, Senior Director of Programming and Presentations at the Kimmel Cultural Campus said in the press release, "We're excited to share the magic of theater with our subscribers and guests over yet another season. There is truly something for everyone."

