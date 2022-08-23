LIFE HACK, Here’s How I Just Scored Cheap Tickets to ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ in Philadelphia

I LOVE seeing live Broadway shows, but I know they're super expensive.

So I am thrilled that I found a bit of a "life hack" that has allowed me to see someone of the BEST live theater possible in the city of Philadelphia on a budget!

I just scored GREAT tickets to see 'Dear Evan Hansen' tomorrow night in Philadelphia for just $31 a seat. And, honestly, it's actually easier than you may think. I'll tell you how I did it down below.



2017 Tony Awards - Show Theo Wargo loading...

The national touring version of the show opened at The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre on Tuesday (August 16). It runs now through Sunday, August 28, 2022.

The digital lottery rules vary by each individual show, but for this particular lottery, it accepts entries online at ForrestLottery.com starting at 12:00 am two days before the show (so if you enter on Wednesday, you're entering for Friday's performance of the show).

Winners are drawn at 9 am and again at 3 pm. If you are selected, you're notified via text message and email. The instructions were SUPER easy to follow

Forrest Theater email Forrest Theater email loading...

. I completed my purchase of tickets and within minutes it emailed me a PDF with my tickets.

There's not a bad seat in the house at the Forrest Theater but I am thrilled that my seats are REALLY good, by the way. They're at the very front of the mezzanine section of the theater. I priced similar seats for the show, and they're priced at over $160 a seat. So I just saved like $260.

If you're not lucky enough to win, tickets are still available at Telecharge.com.

To say that I am excited is an understatement. I'll be practicing all the numbers like "Waving Through A Window" before I walk in tonight. I cannot wait!