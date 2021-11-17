Britney Spears Wants to Do a Tell-All Interview With Oprah

Now that Britney Spears is free, she's ready to sit down and tell her story.

On Tuesday (Nov. 16), the "Piece of Me" singer revealed some big life changes to her Instagram followers, including her plans to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey!

"I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah!!!!! I mean who knows … I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car," Spears captioned the video. "But honestly, it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading!!!!"

Spears added that she hasn't yet discussed all the "bad things" her family did to her that "they should all be in jail for." Despite her mother Lynne Spears' positive reaction to her daughter's newfound freedom, the pop star called her out in the caption as well: "Yes, including my church-going mother!"

It's no surprise that Spears wants to tell her story on her own terms after numerous documentaries attempted to shed light on her situation. Despite previously keeping the peace in her family and her mouth shut, Spears now wants to set the record straight.

In the video, Spears shared that she believes it was the fan-led #FreeBritney movement that helped free her from her 13-year conservatorship, which was originally put in place by her father Jamie Spears.

"Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn't able to speak up or say anything. I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way, 100 percent."

Now that she's free, the performer hopes to be an advocate for people with disabilities and illnesses.

In a follow-up post, she revealed she is also envisioning a future with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

"I'm thinking about having another baby," Spears wrote. Part of her conservatorship included having an IUD implanted in her, making her unable to have more children. Spears currently shares 15-year-old Jayden and 16-year-old Sean Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline.