WICKED Is Coming to Philadelphia & I Cannot Wait

As WICKED gears up to celebrate its 20th anniversary, the show is making its return to the stage in Philadelphia.

And. I. Cannot. Wait.

WICKED Plays at the Kimmel Cultural Campus This November in Philadelphia, Pa.

WICKED opens on November 1 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus on Broad Street in Center City Philadelphia, Pa. It will run for a month-long engagement in Philly with shows continuing through November 26.

Joan Marcus via Kimmel Cultural Campus Joan Marcus via Kimmel Cultural Campus loading...

It's part of the 2023-24 Broadway series.

You can click here to learn more and check out ticket info for the show, which is sure to please Philadelphia audiences this fall. Great seats are still left for many of the performances but hurry.

“We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary production back to the Academy of Music, where audiences can once again be captivated by its spellbinding storytelling, dazzling performances, and unforgettable music," Matías Tarnopolsky, the president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc., said in a statement.

This show has an incredible cast, and I cannot wait to see it myself.

WICKED Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

The Broadway sensation takes a deeper look into the Land of Oz. Before Dorothy arrives, it tells the story of another young woman born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba.

She is smart, misunderstood, and has an extraordinary talent. The two foster an unlikely friendship in the show.

Joan Marcus Joan Marcus loading...

The show has become the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history, and it will actually celebrate its 20th anniversary next week (October 30).

It's won three Tony awards and even has won a Grammy award and for good reason. The show has an incredible score with hit songs that include "Defying Gravity," "Popular," and "For Good."

Click here to learn more about WICKED in Philly and all of the Kimmel Cultural Campus' upcoming shows.



