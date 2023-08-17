That is So Fetch! “Mean Girls” The Musical is Coming to The Kimmel Center Philly!
Raise your hand if you've ever felt personally exhilarated by 'Mean Girls.' Hands up? Good! Then get your tickets to see The Plastics in the flesh in Philly!
Tina Fey's "Mean Girls" the musical, based on her 2004 cult classic 'Mean Girls' film, is coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus this fall! But not just any day, this fall... Yep. It's coming starting on October 3, which just so happens to be the day Aaron Samuels asked Cady what day it was. The show will run from Tuesday, Oct 3 - Sunday, Oct 8.
Get ready to Jingle Bell swing and Jingle Bell bring your friends to the award-winning musical that is totally not Burn Book worthy!
"Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and director CASEY NICHOLAW (The Book of Mormon). " - Kimmel Cultural Campus
How can I get tickets for "Mean Girls" the musical in Philly?
Oh my god Karen, you can't just ask people how to get tickets! JK, sure you can.
Tickets are available on the Kimmel Cultural Campus website HERE.
(Just a heads up, the Oct 4 show will be on a Wednesday, so if you're not wearing pink, they probably won't even let you in the building. I'm only telling you this because I'm your friend.)