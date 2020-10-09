Broadway Officially Shut Down Until Next Summer

If you're looking to see a Broadway show, we have more bad news:

The Broadway League has extended the shutdown of all of New York's Broadway theaters until at least May 30, 2021.

Shows were previously shuttered through January 2021, however, as the pandemic rages on, a resumption of shows this winter didn't seem likely. So today's news isn't a surprise.

There's some hope that shows could resume on a rolling basis next June, Broadway World reports.

But, of course, the news comes as little comfort as Broadway theaters have been closed since March 12 because of the coronavirus outbreak. The shutdown has been extended several times throughout the pandemic as producers have been struggling to find ways to safely reopen amid the COVID-19 crisis.

At the time of the initial shutdown last March, 31 productions were running, including 8 new shows in previews. Additionally, 8 productions were in rehearsals preparing to open in the spring, they say.

Some shows are discussing options for virtual or even drive in performances in the coming months.

The financial impact of the shutdown is devastating to all who work in the industry. NBC New York estimates that Broadway grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted 15 million people.

“With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so. We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.