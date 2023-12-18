SPOTTED: Bruce Springsteen Looking Well, Poses With Fans at New Jersey Diner

Star spotting in New Jersey! But in this case, it's one of our own!

This is pretty cool - New Jersey's own Bruce Springsteen was just spotted at one of his go-to diners in Monmouth County over the weekend!

The Boss was seen at Roberto's Freehold Grill (59 E Main St) in Freehold on Friday, where he dined and took pictures with fans and restaurant employees, according to NJ.com.

Check out the picture from the Roberto's Facebook page! Cheesin' in the kitchen!

He also took a picture with two fans, who told NJ.com that they had met by chance and became friends over their love for Springsteen! So cool that their friendship has come full circle with their picture with him! They posted their picture in the restaurant's comment section on Facebook.

The Boss will return to Philly.

It's GREAT to see Springsteen looking so well! Earlier this year, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band had to postpone two shows at the Citizen's Bank Park due to health/illness concerns. The nature of his illness was unclear.

The shows, which were originally scheduled for August 16 and August 18 have been rescheduled, but it'll be quite a while before he hits the stage in Philly again. The new dates for the postponed shows are Wednesday, August 21, 2024, and Friday, August 23, 2024 - a year later!

The good news is, if you're a ticketholder for the postponed 2023 shows, they will be valid again in 2024, so hold onto them!

