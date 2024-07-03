APPROVED: Dave & Buster’s Opening New Freehold, NJ Location
I teased you back in April that Freehold Raceway Mall may be getting a Dave & Buster's and now I'm happy to tell you the plan has been approved.
Dave & Buster's approved for Freehold Raceway Mall
Asbury Park Press is reporting that the mall's owner got the ok from the Freehold Township Planning Board on Thursday evening.
A fitness center was also approved
In addition to Dave & Buster's entertainment complex, a fitness center with pickleball courts was also approved to open in the mall.
Both the fitness center and Dave & Buster's will be in the large space once occupied by Sears department store. It's been empty for a few years now, so it's nice to hear that it will get new life.
Get ready to have some fun.
The new Freehold Dave & Busters will have a restaurant, bar, and arcade.
The new Freehold Athletic Club will have five pickleball courts, golf simulator, yoga studio, cryotherapy, a juice bar, and more.
No word on how long the project will take.
This will be the first Dave & Buster's in that area. Other New Jersey locations include Woodbridge and Atlantic City. There's also a Dave & Buster's in the Franklin Mills Mall in Philadelphia.
I've been to the Philly location. It's a lot of fun. There are pool tables, fun arcade games, and a great restaurant/bar.
It's an all around fun place to hang out and have fun. Bring your family, friends, or even a date. It would be fun to see who can win the most games. A little friendly competition is good for you. Ha ha.
It would be great if a Dave & Buster's went into the old Sears at Quaker Bridge Mall, just saying.
The Charm That Is Downtown Freehold, NJ
Go Inside The Real 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' House in Freehold
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan