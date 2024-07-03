I teased you back in April that Freehold Raceway Mall may be getting a Dave & Buster's and now I'm happy to tell you the plan has been approved.

Dave & Buster's approved for Freehold Raceway Mall

Asbury Park Press is reporting that the mall's owner got the ok from the Freehold Township Planning Board on Thursday evening.

Google Google loading...

A fitness center was also approved

In addition to Dave & Buster's entertainment complex, a fitness center with pickleball courts was also approved to open in the mall.

Both the fitness center and Dave & Buster's will be in the large space once occupied by Sears department store. It's been empty for a few years now, so it's nice to hear that it will get new life.

Google loading...

Get ready to have some fun.

The new Freehold Dave & Busters will have a restaurant, bar, and arcade.

The new Freehold Athletic Club will have five pickleball courts, golf simulator, yoga studio, cryotherapy, a juice bar, and more.

Get our free mobile app

No word on how long the project will take.

This will be the first Dave & Buster's in that area. Other New Jersey locations include Woodbridge and Atlantic City. There's also a Dave & Buster's in the Franklin Mills Mall in Philadelphia.

I've been to the Philly location. It's a lot of fun. There are pool tables, fun arcade games, and a great restaurant/bar.

Dave & Buster's via Facebook Dave & Buster's via Facebook loading...

It's an all around fun place to hang out and have fun. Bring your family, friends, or even a date. It would be fun to see who can win the most games. A little friendly competition is good for you. Ha ha.

It would be great if a Dave & Buster's went into the old Sears at Quaker Bridge Mall, just saying.

The Charm That Is Downtown Freehold, NJ