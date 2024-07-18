There are big changes on the way to Freehold Raceway Mall, according to The Patch.

And, in this case, change is good.

Dave & Busters approved for Freehold Raceway Mall

Previously, I filled you in that the proposed Dave & Busters entertainment center had been approved by the Freehold Planning Board.

That's a big deal.

It's a really fun place with pool tables, an arcade, and other games, plus a restaurant and a bar. You'll love it.

I've been to the one in Northeast Philadelphia many times...it's a lot of fun.

It will be where the old Sears was. It won't take up the entire space though.

Freehold Athletic Club coming soon to Freehold Raceway Mall

The rest of the space will be turned into Freehold Athletic Club. That new space will have five pickleball courts, a golf simulator, yoga studio, cryotherapy, a juice bar, and more fun.

Now, The Patch is reporting that Lidl and Dick's House of Sport is coming to the mall complex.

Lidl will be at the entrance of Freehold Raceway Mall

Lidl is a discount grocery store (sort of like Aldi). You can find great stuff there and save a lot of money. There's one in Lawrence Township (Lawrence Shopping Center) and I love it. You can find things at Lidl that you can't find anywhere else.

Look for Lidl at the mall entrance on Route 537.

Dick's House of Sport will be the first one in New Jersey

Dick's House of Sport will be opening in 2025. It will be in the old Lord & Taylor department store.

I'm sure you're wondering what the difference is between a "regular" Dicks store and a Dick's House of Sport.

A Dick's House of Sport will offer cool experiences. There will be golf bays, a climbing wall, and a multi-sport cage, the article says.

This will be the first Dick's House of Sport in New Jersey.

