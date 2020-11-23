Bryce Harper & his Wife Announce the Birth of their Second Baby

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies and his wife Kayla have welcome their second child. They revealed the happy news on both of their Instagram accounts last night. Bryce and Kayla have another child, a son named Krew who was born a little over a year ago. Little Brooklyn Elizabeth and her brother are close in are which hopefully means they will share a close bond. Bryce Harper came to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019 and Philadelphians were very excited about it. He had played for the Washington Nationals for six years prior to coming to the Phillies. Lots of congratulations have poured in all over social media for their baby girl. Congrats Harper family!

My son was born on January 3, 2020. I actually went into labor on New Year's Day, but didn't know it, so I came into the radio station, did an entire morning show, then went into the hospital afterwards. So I was in labor for a while, but once my son made his appearance, it was all worth it. I still can't believe the pain and sadness this year has brought with the coronavirus pandemic. I keep hoping we all wake up from this nightmare soon. I have to say though, the best part of 2020 was obviously when my son was born, what followed not so much. I feel for all the parents who welcomes children in the year 2020. There were tons of things we had to cancel and tons of people still have not even met my son because of it. Looking forward to his first birthday in January, I don't even know if we'll have a big birthday party like we planned. It's heartbreaking. But, again, these little blessings have made this year somewhat enjoyable. Best wishes to Bryce Harper, his wife, big brother Krew and little baby Brooklyn. I hope they get to see what a blessing she truly is in a year that didn't bring us much happiness.