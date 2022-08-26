The Phillies will have Bryce Harper back tomorrow.

Rob Thomson said Harper will be activated tomorrow by the Phillies and likely be the designated hitter against the Pirates.

"I talked to him last night," Thomson said. "He said he felt great."

Thomson said Harper felt his timing was there and that he was comfortable in the batter's box. He said while his body was sore, he felt he was ready to return to Philadelphia, rather than stay in Lehigh through the weekend after going 5-for-8 with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI, and three runs scored in two minor league rehab games for the Iron Pigs.

This would be Harper's return after missing the past five weeks with a fractured left thumb. He initially suffered the injury on June 25 at San Diego, getting hit by an Ian Snell pitch. He left that game and hasn't played since.

He will return to the lineup, likely in the No. 3 hole against Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs and 48 home runs this season.