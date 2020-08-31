BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Explodes With First ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 No. 1

BTS are lighting up the charts like "Dynamite," securing their first-ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 in the process.

The superstar South Korean music group, composed of members Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and RM, nabbed one of their most exciting chart achievements to date this week: a smash debut at the very top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's collaboration, "WAP," currently sits at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

According to Billboard, BTS are the first all-Korean band to hit the top spot on the Hot 100. The group previously reached No. 4 on the chart with their single "On" back in March.

Watch BTS' music video for "Dynamite," below:

The track, which is also currently No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart, was streamed 33.9 million times and sold 300,000 units in the U.S. in its first week, ending August 27. The song was released August 21.

"Dynamite" marks the group's first single released entirely in the English language.

On Monday (August 31), news of the group's thrilling chart achievement spread like wildfire on social media, with ARMYs (a.k.a. BTS fans) trending "THEY DID IT" on Twitter in celebration of the milestone.

The news of BTS' U.S. chart achievement comes just a day after the group made their MTV Video Music Awards performance debut. They swept all categories they were nominated in on Sunday (August 30), including Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group and Best Choreography.