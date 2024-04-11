Philadelphia’s Own Jason Kelce Receives 2 Emmy Nominations

Philadelphia’s favorite ex-Eagle may now be an Emmy winner! Jason Kelce is probably one of the most loved athletes in the country right now, especially in Philadelphia and he may be snagging a few Emmys in the future.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center has been nominated for 2 Emmys following the release of his documentary “Kelce”.

He received the nominations on Tuesday for his Prime Video documentary and we’re patiently waiting to see if he’ll be given both awards on the night of the Emmys.

His documentary ‘Kelce’ showed a lot of behind-the-scenes action of the 2022 NFL season. We got to see a lot about Jason’s family life, his life on the field, and some exclusive content of his time playing against his brother Travis Kelce during the Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl.

It gave fans the ultimate view of Jason’s home life and by the end of the documentary, there was no way you were not a huge fan of his. The documentary was nominated for outstanding long documentary and outstanding editing at the 45th Sports Emmy Awards according to NBC10 Philadelphia.

It’s no secret that the documentary has done so well since everyone can’t get enough of the Kelce family lately. After Jason's NFL retirement, everyone has been wanting more Kelce content, so maybe the 45th Sports Emmy Awards will give fans a taste of that!

The Sports Emmy Awards are going to take place on May 21st at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York. We’re rooting for Jason from Philadelphia!