BTS Light Up Like ‘Dynamite’ During Debut MTV VMAs Performance: Watch

YouTube

BTS brought the fire with the debut performance of their latest single, "Dynamite."

Their performance, which aired Sunday (August 30) night at the 2020 MTV VMAs, marked their first-ever performance at the iconic awards show. "Dynamite" also marks the group's first single sung entirely in English.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook recorded their VMAs performance in South Korea due to health and safety concerns due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The group's performance began with a backdrop of New York City, where the VMAs were held this year (remotely, of course). The seven members wore retro-inspired outfits and dazzled with disco-inspired choreography.

Watch their performance, below.

BTS won the Moon Person for Best K-Pop, Best Pop and Best Group this year, and are also nominated for Best Choreography.

See fan reactions, below.

PopCrush Source: BTS Light Up Like ‘Dynamite’ During Debut MTV VMAs Performance: Watch
Filed Under: BTS, MTV Video Music Awards, newsletter, VMAs
Categories: Entertainment, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top