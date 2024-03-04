Hey New Jersey foodies! Do you have a bucket list dedicated to food?

There's just something about making plans to discover new restaurants to check off your list. Whether it's based on a TikTok video you saw, word of mouth, whatever! If you've ever seen a restaurant vlog on social media and sent it to your friend saying "We need to check this place out!" - Congrats on your foodie bucket-list!

It's the thrill of discovering hidden gems and must-try dishes to ease our FOMO. Each restaurant is a new chapter in your foodie story, filled with amazing tastes and unforgettable experiences. And the best part is checking one off that list!

And if you're in the tri-state area, your list has got to be long! We're in such a diverse region of the country with tons of the best tasting food from every culture! Personally my Philly/New Jersey bucket list is exactly 12 items long!

So what's THE the bucket-list restaurant in New Jersey? LoveFood.com has an idea in their recent list of The Bucket List Restaurant in Every State.

Hope you like oysters! We're going to Atlantic City.

If you've never been to Dock's Oyster House, located at 2405 Atlantic Avenue, you're missing out according to LoveFood. It's been a staple in New Jersey since 1897!

Here's why the folks at LoveFood say this spot has to be on your bucket list:

Dock’s Oyster House truly is a restaurant that has stood the test of time. Run by the Dougherty family since 1897, the late, great chef and food writer Anthony Bourdain once remarked of this spot: "Dock’s Oyster House, an establishment that survived Prohibition, the Great Depression, two World Wars, numerous declines and rebirths – still here, still great.” Try the legendary crab cakes or seafood fry and you'll soon see why the restaurant has thrived for so long.

And they're right - this restaurant is part of The Anthony Bourdain Trail - the list of restaurants that Anthony Bourdain once frequented.

The New Jersey Anthony Bourdain Restaurant Trail

Dock's Oyster House has more than just oysters, of course. Their menu offers a variety of delicious upscale seafood dishes, like Clams Casino, Grilled Octopus, Maine Chowder, Seared Sea Scallops, Lobster Tail, even Filet Mignon!

Have you ever been to this New Jersey treasure of a restaurant? Let us know if you're adding it to your bucketlist!

