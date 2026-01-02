A bizarre shooting incident in Bucks County, Pa. on New Year’s Eve sent one man to the hospital and it resulted in another in custody, local officials tell the media.

The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve around 8:21 p.m. This is when officers say they responded to the Pennsbury Plaza Laundry Zone, which is located on Plaza Boulevard in Morrisville, Pa. after a man was reportedly shot in the leg. Police shared the update with local media outlets including Philadelphia's NBC 10 and LevittownNow.com.



Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They say that the victim, who has been identified as Michael Sanders, was shot outside of the OMG Seafood and Chicken eatery.

Get our free mobile app

Sanders was transported to the hospital for treatment to his leg. Police interviewed restaurant employees and reviewed surveillance footage as part of their investigation.

READ MORE: What Happened to 6abc's Annie McCormick?

Zacchaeus Williams, a 22-year-old man from Bucks County has been charged following the incident. The charges include aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of an instrument of crime.

They say that the victim entered the eatery and asked the suspect what he had ordered. That is when the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the leg, without ever saying a word.

READ MORE: Saying Goodbye to NBC10's Tracy Davidson

Williams fled on foot, but store employees were able to assist police. They turned over a copy of the Williams’ receipt, which listed his phone number. He was arrested without incident around 9 p.m. Thursday evening in the Alexandria Apartments, police confirmed. He’s been held inside the Bucks County Prison in lieu of 500,000 bail.