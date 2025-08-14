After nearly 30 years, a true icon in Philadelphia television history is stepping away from our TV screens. The surprising announcement was made Wednesday evening as we learned that one of Philly’s most recognizable television stars would be starting a new chapter of their career… off camera.

Honestly, the news of a television anchor stepping away from the desk isn’t a big deal in most cities across the country. But in the City of Philadelphia, it always seems to be a BIG deal. So who is leaving? And what’s up with the change? Brace yourself.

Longtime TV Anchor Tracy Davidson Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10

Yes, legendary Philadelphia reporter and TV Anchor Tracy Davidson announced that she plans to leave the station this fall.

Tracy Davidson Retires from NBC10 Philadelphia NBC Philadelphia via YouTube loading...

Davidson shared the news with viewers at the end of Wednesday evening’s 5 p.m. news broadcast. Davidson, who joined the station in 1996, said that after nearly 30 years at the station, she is about to the next chapter of her life.

What’s next for Tracy? Well, she plans to “pivot to full-time public speaking” which is something Tracy has been doing in recent years as she has led everything from personal development workshops to business workshops and more.

“In recent years, demand for this side of my work has surged, and it feeds my soul and allows me to continue serving others in a new way,” Davidson says.

Tracy Davidson Celebrates a Nearly 30 Year Career at Philadelphia’s NBC10

There are truly very few TV personalities who have been on the air as long as Tracy Davidson.

During her time at the station, she has worked nearly every shift and broadcast.

Tracy Davidson Retires from NBC10 Philadelphia NBC Philadelphia via YouTube loading...

Davidson has worked as the station’s consumer reporter for years. She has anchored the morning broadcasts, and in recent years, she’s been the anchor for the station’s evening newscasts.

You can view more of Tracy’s emotional announcement here:

“I wanted to share this now, with my immense gratitude for allowing me into your homes and your lives every day,” she said. “Thank you for trusting us, for trusting me, and for being such an important part of my journey.”

Davidson is expected to stay a part of the station until her departure this November.

Tracy Davidson’s Announcement Led to Emotional Reaction

Following Davidson’s announcement, she was lauded by her coworkers for her hard work and dedication to the station and the viewers of NBC10.

Tracy Davidson Retires from NBC10 Philadelphia NBC Philadelphia via YouTube loading...

"For all of us, this is bittersweet. You set the standard in our newsroom. You really do… and I admire that," Davidson’s 5 pm co-anchor Fred Shropshire said.

Davidson emphasized that she always believed in serving the viewers of the station by saying “we work for you.”

She was also lauded by fellow NBC 10 anchor Jacqueline London.

"You make us better every single day,” London said. “(We are) so lucky to have you for thirty years and I’m glad we’re going to have you until November.”

Who will replace Davidson at the anchor’s desk? We suspect that may take some time for NBC10 to announce.

