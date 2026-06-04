Up, up, and away. It's almost time for the Burlington Balloon Festival. Save the dates.

The Burlington Balloon Festival is June 19 and 20

It's coming up on Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20. Don't miss this spectacular event.It takes place at the Burlington County Fairgrounds on Jacobstown Jobstown Road in Columbus. The gates open at 5 PM each night. Beautiful hot air balloons will fill the sky. You can even take a ride up in a tethered balloon (weather permitting) for an additional cost of $35. I've done it, and it was a thrilling experience. It was so calm and peaceful. I'll never forget it.

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Bring chairs or a blanket to relax on the fairgrounds and take in the scenery. There will be live music and a DJ. Check out all the vendors, grab some festival food, and visit the Kids Zone with games, rides, and family-friendly activities.

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Make sure to stick around for the Grand Finale, which is as the sun sets, around 9 PM each night. The sky will glow courtesy of the Hot Air Balloons. Plus, there will be a colorful laser show. Make sure your phone is charged so you can take pictures.

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It will no doubt be an amazing sight, so don't miss the Burlington Balloon Festival June 19 and 20 at the Burlington County Fairgrounds in Columbus.

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Tickets are on sale and are limited, so don't wait to buy them. This event always sells out. Click here to purchase tickets. General parking is $10. No outside food, drinks, or coolers will be allowed in.

A volunteer crew is needed to work with the balloons. It sounds like it would be a cool experience. Click here for more information and to sign up.