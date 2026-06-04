We've been hearing about it for months, and it's finally here. The World Cup arrives in Philadelphia this June.

Philly is one of 11 U.S. cities hosting games. Philly will host a total of six matches starting in mid-June and running through the Fourth of July.

Lincoln Financial Field Renamed For the World Cup

We actually didn't realize this, but Philadelphia's big outdoor stadium will have a new identity for a few weeks.

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Lincoln Financial Field (the home of the Philadelphia Eagles) is where the World Cup games will be played in Philadelphia. However, it won't be called that.

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Instead it will be renamed "Philadelphia Stadium" for the duration of the World Cup. That is per FIFA requirements.

Alright, now that we have covered that... here's our schedule of the games.

World Cup Game Schedule for Philadelphia 2026

Match 1 - Sunday, June 14th - 7 pm - Côte d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador

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This will be Group E match up.

It's the Ivory Coast's first World Cup since 2014. Meanwhile, Ecuador is one of South America's fastest rising teams in recent months.

Match 2 - Friday, June 19th - 8:30 pm - Brazil vs. Haiti

This is a Group C matchup.

We know that Brazil's fanbase is huge so this is sure to be one of the most sought after tickets in Philly. Plus, it looks like Haiti is making a historic run this year.

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Match 3 - Monday, June 22 - 5 pm - France vs. Iraq

This is a Group I matchup.

France is the defending runner-up and Iraq became the 48th and final team to secure a spot in the World Cup.

Match 4 - Thursday, June 25th - 4 pm - Curaçao vs. Côte d'Ivoire

This is a Group E game. It's sort of a rematch within Group E.

Curaçao is making their World Cup debut this year.

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Match 5 - Saturday, June 27 - 5 pm - Croatia vs. Ghana

This is a Group L matchup.

Croatia is a team to watch as they reached the final in 2022.

Match 6 - Saturday, July 4 - 5 pm - Teams TBD

This is part of the Round of 16. It is the biggest game that Philadelphia will host and it falls on America's 250th birthday in the city where American independence was declared in 1776.