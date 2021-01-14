Bucks County Opens Three Free Covid Testing Locations

Bucks County has opened three free Covid testing sites this week, according to Levittown Now. These are the first free sites available in the county since the pandemic began.

I've seen this question asked on social media so many times since the pandemic gripped our area back in March, "Where can I get a free Covid test?" Well, it just got easier to find a nearby location. The newly opened free sites will stay open until the end of the month.

Bucks County has partnered with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare for these testing sites. You will be able to go get a test seven days week all the way through Sunday, January 31st. Each site will be able to give 350 tests per day.

Here are the locations you can visit:

Bucks County Community College (Upper Bucks Campus). It's located at 1 Hillendale Road. Please use the Blooming Glen Road entrance. Hours are 11am - 7pm.

Bucks County Community College (Main Campus). It's located at 275 Swamp Road in Newtown. Testing will be in the gymnasium from 11am - 7pm.

Bucks County Community College's (Gene and Marlene Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks). It's located at 1304 Veterans Highway in Bristol. This testing center will be open Sunday - Thursday from 11am - 7pm, Friday from 2pm - 8pm, and Sunday from 9am - 7pm.

Again, these tests are free. You don't need a prescription. If you have medical insurance, you should bring that information with you.

Please make sure to wear a face mask and bring your cell phone with you to the testing center, if you have one.

Bucks County Chief Operating Officer, Margie McKevitt, says these testing sites could become vaccine locations in the future.

