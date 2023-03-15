There's a new dining option in Bucks County and I know you're going to love it.

P.J. Whelihan's Pub + Restaurant just opened it's very first Bucks County location in Doylestown.

The vibe is cool...and casual. They say they have the best wings, burgers and beer around. This is my kind of place. Check out the food and drink menus here. They have Happy Hour specials too.

I checked out the website and it's described like this: "As a part of the Doylestown community, P.J. Whelihan's is dedicated to serving families, sports fans, happy hour patrons and those seeking a night out. Extra-large televisions will keep guests in the middle of all the sports action with great views from the comfortable bar area and surrounding high-tops for game day."

If you like beer, you'll love P.J. Whelihans's. You'll enjoy a "robust, rotating beer selection including P.J.W Copper Lager, brewed exclusively for P.J. Whelihan's by Victory Brewing Company."

I followed the progress. Check it out.

There are private party packages. Mondays are Military Mondays...all active and former military get a discount.

The new P.J. Whelihan's Pub + Restaurant is located at 4379 West Swamp Road in Doylestown, PA.

Get our free mobile app

It's open 11am - 11pm (kitchen closes at 10pm) Sunday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday from 11am - 1am (kitchen closes at 11:30pm).

I can't wait to go check it out.