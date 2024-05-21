PJ Whelihan’s Eyes to Replace Joe’s Crab Shack in Deptford, New Jersey

We may not have to wait very long for this closing restaurant to see a new beginning in Gloucester County.

According to 42Freeway, PJ Whelihan's Pub + Restaurant is in final agreement stages to replace the last-standing Joe's Crab Shack in New Jersey!

Things are moving quickly! It was announced just weeks ago that the Joe's Crab Shack located at 2000 Clements Bridge Rd in Deptford will be permanently closing on May 26.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This may not have been shocking news to some, since Joe's Crab Shack locations have been closing nationwide for several years due to declining sales.

Regarding the closing of the Deptford location, the COO of Joe's Crab Shack had told NJ Advance Media:

“We value our employees and their dedication to the company and are working to relocate them to our nearby sister properties. We thank the community for the many years of support.”

A New Beginning for the Joe's Crab Shack Building?

Although there hasn't been official word that PJ Whelihan's will definitely be opening at this location, someone close to the source confirmed to 42Freeway that the restaurant will be replacing Joe's Crab Shack. Shouldn't be too long until we know for sure!

PJ Whelihan's currently has 5 New Jersey locations, in Cherry Hill, Haddon Township, Maple Shade, Medford Lakes, and Washington Township.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Are you hoping for their 6th location to come to Deptford? Don't forget to stop back in at Joe's Crab Shack for one last round of crabs before they close on May 26!

Jersey Shore Restaurans We Can't Afford To Lose Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan