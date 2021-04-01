Bucks County Teens To Perform For Food Insecurity

The love for music always brings us all together and it is such a beautiful feeling. According to Bucks Local News, young musicians will be donating their time to help those that are in need in the Bucks County area. It has been stated that the teenagers are from the Youth Orchestra of Bucks County. They are doing this charitable deed to "combat food insecurity, a growing problem in the community."

The members of the Youth Orchestra of Bucks County will be performing a free concert that will be taking donations for Bucks County Opportunity Council. This will help feed those in need in our communities. We learned from Bucks Local News that anyone that partakes in the concert is highly encouraged to make a donation to the Bucks County Opportunity Council.

The cool thing about this concert is that this will also be a great way for the teens to showcase their talents. Buck Local News shared that the event will also have a panel of judges that will choose a winner.

One of the organizers of the event told Bucks Local News, “When we started to think about how we could use music to help our community, we quickly thought of the problems from the pandemic and food insecurity." This is something that will definitely benefit those that have been affected the most during this pandemic.

Bucks Local News made it known that this event would typically have all of the teenagers together to showcase their skills but due to the pandemic members of the Youth Orchestra of Bucks County will send in videos of their performance.

NOTE: 94.5 PST is not associated with this event in an official capacity. Please contact the event organizers directly for more details.