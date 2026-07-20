The wait is almost over. There's a lot of excitement around the opening of the viral coffee shop, 7 Brew, in Northeast Philadelphia. The grand opening date has finally been set.

7 Brew Philly is officially opening August 3

The new 7 Brew in the Knights Road Shopping Center, located at 4000 Woodhaven Road, will celebrate its official grand opening on Monday, August 3.

READ MORE: First Bucks County 7 Brew approved

Pay what you want from July 24 - 26

Have you heard of 7 Brew's Caffeine for a Cause, leading up to Opening Day? It's a soft opening Friday, July 24 - Sunday, July 26. You pay what you'd like. Yes, you read that right. This is your chance to discover 7 Brew and all it has to offer, and all of the proceeds will go to Philly Paws & First Responders. A limited menu will be available.

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Small drinks are free during Community Hours

You can score a free drink during Community Hours. The first week 7 Brew Philly is open, Monday, August 3 - Friday, August 7, stop in between 8 AM and 9 AM, 12 PM and 1 PM, or 5 PM and 6 PM for a free, small drink (1 drink per person, you have to be present).

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Swag Day is Saturday, August 8, while supplies last. Order a large drink and get a free shirt from 5:30 AM - 11 PM.

If you haven't heard of 7 Brew, it's one of the fastest growing chains in America right now. It's very popular on TikTok. You can order from a menu of over 20,000 beverage combinations. There are seven different beverage categories. They are coffee, shakes, smoothies, energy drinks, sodas, teas, and lemonades.

The first 7 Brew in Bucks County will be in Langhorne

The first Bucks County 7 Brew location was recently approved. It's going to be on East Lincoln Highway, in the Langhorne Square Shopping Center, in Langhorne. No word on when it will be opening. Construction hasn't started yet.

Give it a try. 7 Brew is drive-thru only and has a really fun vibe. Locals are excited that the chain is finally expanding to our area.