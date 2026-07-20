Oh, you're going to love this. A new kind of bagel shop is coming soon to Hamilton Township from the owners of a very popular Mercer County restaurant, and it's bound to be your new bagel home in the area.

Bagel Lab is coming soon to Hamilton Township

Bagel Lab is in the works on Sloan Avenue, next to Pizzeria Uno. It will no doubt change your morning routine.

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Chris Rollins Chris Rollins

Not only is the actual shop in the works, the shop's concept has been in the works for over 2 years. A tremendous amount of thought, time and effort has gone into Bagel Lab, starting with the name. Lab is short for laboratory. In a lab, there is creating, experimenting (a ton of experimenting), and perfecting.

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The name also reflects the science behind the bread. L.A.B also stands for lactic, acid, and bacteria (of course, the good, gut-friendly bacteria). See the double-meaning? So clever.

Bagel Lab Bagel Lab

It's all about sourdough at Bagel Lab, and we all know sourdough is just better for you. Made with quality ingredients imported and sourced from Italian flours, the texture, flavor, and digestibility is key. There's no seed oil, no dyes, just real, quality ingredients. It's important to know what you're putting in your body.

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Bagel Lab Bagel Lab

At Bagel Lab, you'll find sourdough bagels for breakfast, with your choice of New York-style schmears and spreads. Also, classic and "lab-crafted" bagels sandwiches, which means the perfect-bagel sandwich combinations have been created for you. And, for your sweet tooth, sourdough cinnamon rolls. For lunch, sandwiches on sourdough bread, toasties (hard-pressed sourdough toast sandwiches), and salads. Whole sourdough loaves will also be available.

Bagel Lab is the passion project of the close-knit Moriello family. The brothers, Antonio, Luigi, and Dario, are owners of the very popular Amalfi's Kitchen & Bar on Lawrenceville-Pennington Road in Lawrence Township.

Bagel Lab is coming soon to 199 Sloan Avenue, next to Pizzeria Uno. The family is currently hiring the Bagel Lab team...counter attendants, bakers, and grill masters. DM Bagel Lab on Instagram to apply. Say tuned. I'll let you know when the grand opening celebration will be.