Get ready. The Burlington County Parks Free Movie Series kicks off May 6 with a favorite of mine.

Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, will be featured at the first Drive In Movie event of the year. It will be shown at the Burlington County Fairgrounds (1990 Jacksonville/Jobstown Road). Make sure to enter through Gate #2.

The event starts at 4pm. Go early, bring chairs or a blanket and have a picnic at the Fairgrounds before the movie starts at dusk (around 8pm when it gets dark).

There will be food trucks so you can grab food for your family if you'd like. There will also be pre-movie entertainment. DJ Dave will be playing music and some interactive games. You'll also be able to play lawn games like Corn Hole, Giant Jenga, and Giant Connect Four.

Once it gets dark the movie will be shown on a huge, 52 foot screen. You'll be able to hear the sounds through your car sound system.

This sounds like so much fun. Tell you friends and go have some fun. I love this time of year when we can start to live outside again.

It's nice to see these Drive In Movie events still happening in the area. Similar events became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic when towns were forced to get creative to provide socially distanced entertainment for its residents.

When I find about any more movie events, I'll let you know.

Enjoy. If you haven't seen Top Gun: Maverick yet, you'll love it, especially if you're a fan of the original movie, like I am.

