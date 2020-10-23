Halloween Drive-In Movie Event At No Such Farm

Isn’t it crazy that Halloween is right around the corner? I swear we were just in March! But it seems like this pandemic has not cancelled Halloween after all. There are so many different businesses making sure we are still able to celebrate it in various different ways, including ones where you can still practice social distancing. One that I find pretty cool is all of the drive in movies. Big Brothers Big Sisters and No Such Farm will be hosting a Halloween movie drive-in that is perfect to take the whole family to.

If you want to attend this event you have to think fast! The movie event is happening tonight, 10/23 at 8pm. The rain date is tomorrow, 10/24 at 8pm. Tickets are $20 per person and if you donate more than $25 you will get a free autograph from Joel Hodgson! There is going to be much more than just the movie. They will also offer food trucks, refreshments, music, pre-movie quizzes and the movie itself! So what will you be watching? They are going to be playing an episode of Mystery Science Theatre 3000; Gamera vs. Zigra!

https://www.facebook.com/events/371387210516988/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D

Before entry, you must complete a form that gives the farm an idea of how many people will be in your car. And don’t worry! Every car will be socially distant from one another.

No Such Farm is located in Bucks County in Buckingham, PA. In general, they offer pretty much anything any other farm would have such as fproduce, beef, dairy, flowers, and the list goes on.

According to their facebook, all of the proceeds from this event will go towards helping the at-risk youth that are in their programs.