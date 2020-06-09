Burlington-Bristol Bridge Scheduled to Close for 4 Days

According to an alert posted on the Burlington County Bridge Commission's website, the Burlington-Bristol Bridge is scheduled to close for 4 days starting Friday, June 18.

The closure happens just as people in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are starting to leave their homes and head back to work or down the shore as concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be lessening.

The bridge is scheduled to be closed to all traffic in both directions during the following times:

Starting Thursday, June 11 at 9pm until Friday, June 12 at 5am.

Starting Thursday, June 18 at 9pm until Monday, June 22 at 5am.

Starting Wednesday, June 24 at 9pm until Thursday, June 25 at 5am.

During these times, motorists should make plans to use other bridges along the Delaware River to cross between New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The bridges closest to the Burlington-Bristol Bridge are the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge and the Delaware River Turnpike-Toll Bridge.

In a post published on April 30, 2020, the Courier Post reported that the Burlington County Bridge Commission had approved eliminating 23 employees do to "'historic” revenue losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic."

BCBridges.com says that the construction of the Burlington-Bristol Bridge started in April of 1930 and just over a year later, the bridge opened to traffic.

The bridge cost just over $1.5 million, which according to dollartimes.com, would be about $22.4 million today.

According to Wikipedia, the Burlington-Bristol Bridge is one of 25 bridges that allows cars to cross between New Jersey and Pennsylvania. I would have never guessed there were so many. How many can you name? Try making a list and then, click here to see how many you got right.