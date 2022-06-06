Businesses In Mercer County, NJ That Residents Miss

As time goes on, businesses come and go, but it doesn’t mean we won’t miss them forever!

In Mercer County, NJ alone, there’s been a lot of construction and closing of businesses over a short amount of time.

A lot has changed and the changes have made us say goodbye to some of our favorite places. I put a poll up on my Facebook because I was curious which businesses that have come and gone still have people upset.

It apparently struck a nerve for more people than I thought it would, because everyone was coming together and reminiscing in the comments.

There were also a lot of talks about chain restaurants that are missed like Arby’s for starters.

I have no idea why there are no Arby’s in the county because everyone apparently loves it!

There was a lot of talk about businesses that personally made my list and some that I honestly haven’t heard of before. There was a comment about Romp Around that was the total 90’s/00s kid’s dream in a building.

It was a place in the Lawrence Shopping Center that was made just for kids to play in and a lot of people were feeling nostalgic about this one.

There were talks about Fashion Bug, Electric Playground, and also Pizza Hut all were a part of Mercer County that locals wish would come back.

I took the answers and narrowed it down to the most commented businesses that seriously need to be considered to make a comeback!

Mercer County Businesses We Miss As time goes on, businesses come and go, but these are the businesses Mercer County, NJ, residents will always miss having around.