Cara Delevingne Crashed Azealia Banks’ Halloween Party Performance, Promptly Tumbled Off Stage

We've all had an embarrassing moment while drunk, but at least those didn't go viral!

This past weekend, a seemingly intoxicated Cara Delevingne took a spill in front of a bunch of people at Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney's Halloween party. And unluckily for her, it was all caught on camera.

Per Page Six, the model and actress likely had a little too much to drink before she brazenly crashed Azealia Banks' performance at the party — and then fell backwards off stage into the audience, before scrambling back on stage again.

But that's not all. Videos captured at the party and shared on Twitter show Delevingne trying to lick an uncomfortable-looking Banks while on stage at one point, and even grabbing the mic from the rapper in the middle of a song to mumble a few unintelligible words.

Somehow, Banks, who performed hit such as "Anna Wintour" and "212" for the crowd, managed to keep calm through it all.

At least the wild antics seemed to have a somewhat happy, if not awkward ending. One video shows the pair sharing a hug at the end of Banks' set. What a relief!

“Everybody was drunk at that debaucherous party,” a Page Six insider shared of the event.

And if you've ever watched an episode of RHONY, you can likely assume that McSweeney, who dressed up as Madonna for the event, was quick to forgive Delevingne. (McSweeney has been known to have a few drunken antics on camera herself!)