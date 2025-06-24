Hey, PST Nation!

This summer we wanna put a lot of cash in your pocket for the ULTIMATE summer. So we’re bringing the $50,000 Summer Cash Cube to YOUR area!

We’ll be hitting the road across PST Nation (Central Jersey and Eastern PA) with our Summer Cash Cube that’s filled with $50,000. Stop by to take your shot at guessing the five-digit Cash Cube cove, and you could walk away $50,000 richer!

Here’s where we’ll be next with 94.5 PST $50,000 Summer Cash Cube:

Tuesday, June 24 - 5-7 pm @ Dairy Delite - 972 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA

Friday, June 27 - 5-7 pm @ Urban Air - Lawrence Shopping Center, Lawrence, NJ

& we’re just getting started!

94.5 PST, Townsquare Media 94.5 PST, Townsquare Media & Million Dollar Media loading...

We’re adding new stops all summer long so keep checking back to find out where we’ll be next.

Think of how $50,000 could change your life this summer? That dream vacation? Paid for! That brand new pool? Got it!

Want us to head to your business with 94.5 PST $50,000 Summer Cash Cube? Contact Tony Henry with 94.5 PST’s sales team. You can click here to email him or call him at 609-865-2803.

In the meantime, we can't wait to see you out and about with the $50,000 Cash Cube this summer from your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!

Valid to players 18+, must be resident of PA or NJ. Click here for official contest rules for the cash cube.