Catherine O'Hara, a beloved actress, has reportedly died at the age of 71. The news of her passing was first reported by TMZ. It has since been confirmed by other outlets including The Hollywood Reporter. They say that O'Hara died at her home in Los Angeles earlier today following a "brief illness."

Get our free mobile app

O'Hara had a storied career in show business. She was perhaps best known for her iconic role as Moira Rose in the popular sitcom 'Schitts Creek.'

She first rose to fame with the role of Delia Deetz in Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice” in 1988. She then became a household name in the first two 'Home Alone' movies (in 1990 and 1992) for the role of Kate (Kevin McCallister's mom).

O'Hara won an Emmy in 2020 for playing Moira Rose in 'Schitts Creek.' In 2025, she was actually a double nominee scoring a not for best guest actress in HBO's 'The Last of Us,' and her comedic role in 'The Studio' on Apple TV+.

This is a developing story. We'll have more information as soon as it's available.