We've been super excited for weeks as we look forward to tonight's scheduled Cardi B concert in Philly. The show, which is slated to take place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, is supposed to mark Cardi's first headlining show EVER in Philly.

But in light of recent headlines: we were wondering, will the show happen? Well, it looks like have the answers.

Cardi B's Ex, Offset, Was Involved in a Shooting Monday Evening

It all started last night in Florida. Reports say that former Migos rapper, Offset, was shot Monday near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL.

We don't know too much about the incident just yet. But Offset has been hospitalized since the shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. last night, reports say. Offset's management team says he is "stable and being closely monitored." By the way, TMZ just posted photos of Offset smoking a cigarette outside of the hospital.

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Of course, Offset has had an infamous on and off again relationship with Cardi. The couple share three young children together.

So that raised the question on social media... will the shooting force Cardi B to cancel tonight's Philadelphia concert?

Cardi B's Philly Concert Is Still On After Offset Shooting

In conclusion: no. It will not force any changes. The concert will go on as scheduled. Officials at the Xfinity Mobile Arena tell us that they're preparing for the show.

And Cardi herself has reposted images from Philly's arena onto her Instagram story midday on Tuesday.

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She captioned one "Philly the drama is all yours tonight," referring to the tour's name The Little Miss Drama Tour.

Your Complete Concert Guide To Tonight's Show

If you're hading to the show, keep in mind it is very sold out. We've put together a complete guide to the concert here – including parking info, set times & more for tonight's Cardi B concert.

Plus, if you'd like to have time to study the setlist, you can check that out by clicking here.