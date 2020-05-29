According to inquirer.com, Philadelphia TV station CBS3 has laid off several employees, including long-time sports anchor Lesley Van Arsdell.

Inquirer.com says Van Arsdall had spent almost 20 years at the station, including 9 years as the weekend sports editor.

The other on-air staff members let go by CBS3, according to inquirer.com, were morning traffic reporter Chandler Lutz, South Jersey reporter Cleve Bryan, and general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor Chantee Lans.

In separate posts, Lutz and Bryan each confirmed their dismissals on social media.



As of this time, Van Arsdell and Lans had not posted anything regarding their layoffs on social media.

A staff member at CBS3 told inquirer.com that "several engineers, writers, freelancers, and producers also lost their jobs."

The Los Angeles Times reported that CBS3's parent company, ViacomCBS, was cutting up to 400 jobs this week in markets throughout the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused advertisers to drastically cut spending. ViacomCBS is just the latest media company forced to lay off employees due to the financial pressures caused by the lack of incoming revenue.

