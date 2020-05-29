CBS3 Lays Off Sports Anchor Lesley Van Arsdall
According to inquirer.com, Philadelphia TV station CBS3 has laid off several employees, including long-time sports anchor Lesley Van Arsdell.
Inquirer.com says Van Arsdall had spent almost 20 years at the station, including 9 years as the weekend sports editor.
The other on-air staff members let go by CBS3, according to inquirer.com, were morning traffic reporter Chandler Lutz, South Jersey reporter Cleve Bryan, and general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor Chantee Lans.
In separate posts, Lutz and Bryan each confirmed their dismissals on social media.
Yesterday, I finished a chapter in my book. It was my last day on-air with CBS Philly. I have nothing but gratitude to the station who took on a young journalist and helped shape her and allowed her to grow. The last two years have been nothing short of an amazing opportunity and a great stop on my path. To my morning team (on and off the screen), I loved working with all of you. It really says something when coworkers turn into great friends. Thank you for allowing me to learn from you. The pleasure was truly all mine. For the followers and viewers who have turned into fans and friends, I thought this post was necessary because I am always honest with you. Thank you for your kind words in advance and I hope you’ll follow me to my next adventure. So this is me giving three cheers to my future, as I start the next chapter of my journey. For now this summer girl is turning off her insanely early alarm clock and going to the beach ✌🏻 Just a note: Life will never be the same after this pandemic, I along with so many people, never thought I would find myself in this situation but regardless- my heart goes out to all my fellow coworkers and I am sending you all my prayers ❤️
As of this time, Van Arsdell and Lans had not posted anything regarding their layoffs on social media.
A staff member at CBS3 told inquirer.com that "several engineers, writers, freelancers, and producers also lost their jobs."
The Los Angeles Times reported that CBS3's parent company, ViacomCBS, was cutting up to 400 jobs this week in markets throughout the country.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused advertisers to drastically cut spending. ViacomCBS is just the latest media company forced to lay off employees due to the financial pressures caused by the lack of incoming revenue.
