CDC To Reverse Mask Policy; Vaccinated Americans Should Wear Them Indoors
Updated guidance from the CDC will urge vaccinated Americans to resume wearing masks in certain parts of the country as the number of COVID-19 cases to surge nationwide.
The CDC is expected to make the announcement around 3 pm ET on Tuesday.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will hold the briefing. In that briefing she is expected to say that "people in areas with high or substantial COVID-19 transmission should resume wearing masks," regardless of their vaccination status.
An analysis of CDC data by CNN shows that 46% of counties have a high transmission of the virus, and 17% have a substantial transmission.
It was not immediately clear if this will affect our area or how this will be enforced.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania, but not at the extreme rise in other states, such as Florida and Alabama.