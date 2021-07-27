Updated guidance from the CDC will urge vaccinated Americans to resume wearing masks in certain parts of the country as the number of COVID-19 cases to surge nationwide.

The CDC is expected to make the announcement around 3 pm ET on Tuesday.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will hold the briefing. In that briefing she is expected to say that "people in areas with high or substantial COVID-19 transmission should resume wearing masks," regardless of their vaccination status.

An analysis of CDC data by CNN shows that 46% of counties have a high transmission of the virus, and 17% have a substantial transmission.

It was not immediately clear if this will affect our area or how this will be enforced.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania, but not at the extreme rise in other states, such as Florida and Alabama.

