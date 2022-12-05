Celebs React to the Death of Kirstie Alley

Celebrities and former co-stars are paying tribute to Kirstie Alley.

On Monday (Dec. 5), Alley's official Twitter account announced her passing.

One of the first celebrities to pay tribute to the actress was her former Look Who's Talking co-star, John Travolta. He posted an Instagram photo of her along with a snapshot of the pair doing press.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had," he wrote. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Motley Crue drummer John-5 responded, "I'm sorry buddy, I know you loved her."

Jamie Lee Curtis, who co-starred with her on Scream Queens, wrote a moving tribute to the 71-year-old.

"I've just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Larry The Cable Guy said that she was "a sweetheart" and to rest in peace while Valerie Bertinelli wrote, "Oh Kirstie 💔 Rest in Peace 🙏🏻"

Alley's family revealed in her death announcement that she passed away from cancer that was "only recently discovered." When she passed, she was "surrounded by her closest family."

Alley is most known for originating the role of Lt. Saavik on Star Trek as well as Rebecca Howe on six seasons of Cheers. Her film work included Drop Dead Gorgeous, It Takes Two, among others.

See reactions and tributes, below.