Philly isn’t the only place you can get in on the classic cheesesteak action.

New Jersey is officially the new home to a Geno’s Steaks location and it’s so exciting to be able to say that! Geno’s has been known for serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day 7 days a week and it has gained so much fame.

The classic question has always been “Pat’s or Geno’s?” and one-half of that famous duo has officially made its way to South Jersey! For years and years, people have traveled from all over to visit the famous Pat’s and Geno’s.

Now you can get in on the Philly action without having to actually drive into the city!

Geno's Steaks is now officially open inside of Foodiehall, which is a virtual food hall located in Cherry Hill, NJ. If you haven’t heard of it before, Foodiehall is an e-restaurant that is e-order and pickup only.

It opened up just this past February and has been a big hit in the area since. Geno’s Steaks is going to be the 8th restaurant at Foodiehall and every Pat’s fan in the area is about to be a little salty, I can only assume.

Of course, you’ll be able to get your classic steak sandwich “wit or witout”, toppings like mushrooms, onions, American cheese, and provolone cheese along with other menu items like a Cheesesteak Hoagie.

Geno’s Steaks has officially opened its Cherry Hill, NJ location at Foodiehall, which is located at 1931 Olney Ave, Cherry Hill, NJ, 08003.

