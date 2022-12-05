This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA.

I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.

We decided this year we were going to get out of the car to check out the different food stands and the market. As we were walking through the market, we discovered this bar inside called The Stone’s Throw Pub.

I’m not sure if I’m late to the party, but I’m pretty sure a lot of people may not know about this cute pub inside! The atmosphere is rustic and farm-looking while still feeling so modern and cozy. It was the perfect end to the night, so if you head to the light show this holiday season, you have to park the car and go inside for a drink.

I got one of the best hard ciders I’ve had and their menu changes frequently, so if you visit often you can try all the different beers, ciders and seltzers they have to offer on tap. There’s also a full bar if liquor is more your speed, I don’t judge!

This is for sure a place worth stopping this winter or any season, for that matter! Shady Brook Farms is located at 931 Stony Hill Rd, Yardley, PA 19067.

