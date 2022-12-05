Now this is a WIN, but you have to do it fast.

One of the best restaurants in Mercer County, Revere Restaurant in Ewing, is helping the Middletown Police Department once again this year to make sure local, less fortunate children and their families have a great Christmas. I just love this.

You win because you and your family get to enjoy some of the best food around. All you have to do is order a family package...there are lots of choices (see their Facebook post below) and Revere is donating a portion of the sales to the Middletown Township Police Department's "Shop With a Cop" program.

Order today...there are only two days left for this (sorry I didn't find out sooner).

If you haven't heard of Middletown Township's "Shop with a Cop" before, it's wonderful program.

It's in its 6th year and has grown quite a bit over the years to now include six other police departments in the Lower Bucks County area.

Get our free mobile app

From the Middletown Township website: " Our mission is simple - to brighten the holiday season for Bucks County children and families who are in need. Through guidance counselors, private submissions and school employees we are able to identify children whose family may be struggling financially, have an ill parent or sibling and/or have a deployed parent."

It continues, "Knowing the financial burden the holiday season can bring, we try to do our part to bring back that holiday magic."

Each participating child is matched up with a police officer to go do some holiday shopping at Target. Doesn't that sounds like fun? It makes a huge difference in a lot of local families' lives.

So, don't delay, order by 3pm each day for the next two days and help make a difference this holiday season.

By the way, Revere is also holding a "Dinner with Santa" at the restaurant on December 12th from 5pm - 8pm. There are a few spots left. Call (609) 882-6365 for a reservation.

You get a free picture with Santa and one of his elves after dinner.

Revere Restaurant is located on River Road in Ewing.

National Lampoons Christmas Vacation Display Wins the Holidays A homage to Clark Griswold and his iconic Christmas vacation wins the holidays. The display in Barneveld is the perfect way to kick off a fun old fashioned family Christmas.