Do you live in New Jersey’s cheapest town? We all know from living in The Garden State it doesn’t come cheap, but it’s one of the best places to call home, in my opinion. The state of New Jersey is among the most expensive in the entire country, but you can still find decent prices on homes if you know where to look.

The greatest thing about New Jersey and what also makes it so valuable is its location. Within a matter of a few hours, you can be to New York City, Philadelphia, Atlantic City, The Poconos, or the Jersey Shore. It's such an unbeatable state, so no wonder there's a high demand for housing here!

A list was released by propertyclub.nyc of the cheapest spots to find a home in the entire state. If you’re looking to call New Jersey home, this is where you need to look. The list was made based on median home value, median rent, and median household income. Here are the top 5 cheapest towns to call home in New Jersey:

#5 - Trenton, New Jersey - Mercer County

Median Home Value : $95,800

: $95,800 Median Rent: $1,026

$1,026 Median Household Income: $35,402

#4 - Absecon, New Jersey - Atlantic County

Median Home Value : $191,300

: $191,300 Median Rent: $1,402

$1,402 Median Household Income: $70,393

#3 - Oaklyn, New Jersey - Camden County

Median Home Value : $186,300

: $186,300 Median Rent: $917

$917 Median Household Income: $72,879

#2 - Phillipsburg, New Jersey - Warren County

Median Home Value : $$136,800

: $$136,800 Median Rent: $968

$968 Median Household Income: $54,459

#1 - Gloucester City, New Jersey - Gloucester County

Median Home Value : $125,800

: $125,800 Median Rent: $1,163

$1,163 Median Household Income: $59,394

Living in New Jersey is doable if you pick the right town!

