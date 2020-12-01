Check Out this NJ House that Brings ‘Christmas Vacation’ to Life

If you’re looking for something to bring a smile to your face and get you in the holiday spirit check out this Mickleton NJ home and its Christmas Vacation Light display! According to NJ.com, Steve and Gina Harbaugh bring to life “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” every year at their home, with some of the old characters as well as some new ones!

Going into their third year of the display, Steve told NJ.com that the couple was definitely going to go through with the display despite the pandemic because “people are starving and yearning for something positive this year”. The light display also helps out those in need as it doubles as a toy drive. Gloucester County’s Toys for Tots and Kelly’s Kidz are two nonprofit organizations that benefit from the drive. However, to ensure the safety of viewers, this year the display will be a drive-by event and spectators can donate toys via a conveyor belt into the RV where the donated toys have always been placed.

According to NJ.com, an Animatronic Uncle Eddie will reappear with a beer in had as he drains the RV’s septic tank and Clark hanging onto the house after falling off his ladder. They also have another Clark Mannequin that recreates the scene where he puts the two extension cords together getting the tree lights lit. This is so dope and you will see so many more iconic scene recreations.

People as far as Canada have come to see the iconic display and the Harbaugh’s say it is scheduled to stay lit until January 1st of 2021. A trip to see the movie come to life might be just the perfect thing to get in the Christmas spirit.