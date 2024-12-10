There’s something magical about Christmas lights, right? They make everything feel more festive, warm, and cozy.

Whether it’s a string of twinkling lights on your porch or your entire house looks like it just got dropped off from the North Pole, these decorations have a way of putting everyone in a good mood.

It’s no wonder some people want to keep them up long after the holidays are over.

READ MORE: What Dooes The Askertisk Mean On Item Tags At Your Pennsylvania Costco?

After all, who wouldn’t want a little extra Christmas sparkle in their lives?

Although most people love seeing the amazng lights people put oout arond this time of year, can yoou actually get in trrouble for having them up year round/

Believe it or not, leaving your lights up all year could get you into a little bit of trouble.

Can You Legally Leave Your Christmas Lights Up Year Round in Pennsylvania?

Canva Canva loading...

While Pennsylvania doesn’t have a statewide ban on Chridstmas lights, some local towns or homeowners’ associations (HOAs) might not be as forgiving.

They could consider year-round lights to be “unsightly” or a nuisance, which might lead to fines or complaints from your neighbors.

Plus, if the lights aren’t designed for year-round use, they could wear out and become a safety hazard​ as well.

If you’re determined to keep the spirit fo Chrsitmas alive, even after the holiday season, maybe try repurposing them for garden lighting or outdoor parties.

Just make sure you check your local rules first, so you don’t get stuck with a surprise bill or have to listen to your grumpy neighbors.

Christmas lights are all about spreading joy, so why not keep it that way without any unexpected headaches?

Pennsylvania's 15 Best Public Schools - RANKED Niche has listed the best public schools across Pennsylvania and this is the top 15! Gallery Credit: Gianna