‘Tis the Season! Here is NJ’s Favorite Christmas Movie This Year (2022)!

Without a doubt, Christmas movies are a huge part of what makes the holiday season so special! There's nothing that quite beats snuggling up with your friends and family watching classic Christmas movies by the tree.

Whether it's "Elf", "Dr. Suess' When The Grinch Stole Christmas", "A Christmas Story", "Home Alone", "Miracle on 34th Street", or even "Die Hard" or "The Nightmare Before Christmas"! It's hard to go wrong.

But if we absolutely had to choose which movie is the best, what say New Jersey?

Wishlisted, a lifestyle publication, broke down each state's favorite Christmas movie on average. They used the top 25 movies from IMDb's Top 100 Christmas Movies of All Time. From there, they took a look at Google trends to break it all down. And here we have the big-hitters. Here are IMDb's Top 5!

1. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

2. Die Hard (1988)

3. A Christmas Carol (1951)

4. Home Alone (1990)

5. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

So what is New Jersey's favorite Christmas movie? Cheers to all the manic Christmas dads!

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)!

And we're not the only one! National Lampoon was the most-searched Christmas movie in 40 states! You can check out Wishlisted's full map here!

What do you think? Personally, my favorite Christmas movies are Dr. Suess' When The Grinch Stole Christmas (with Jim Carrey), Scrooged, and Home Alone. People look at me like I have two heads when I say I think "Elf" is overrated.

By the way, have you seen the infamous "Griswold House" in Mickelton NJ? Truly a sight to behold. Check it out HERE!

