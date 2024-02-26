There's another fast food option in Hamilton. No, it's not another Chick-fil-A.

A brand new Checkers restaurant is NOW OPEN.

It's in The Court at Hamilton Station, where the RWJ Fitness Center is, on the corner of Quakerbridge Road and Sloan Avenue.

It's right next to Starbucks. I'm sure that area will be busier now.

It's the very first Checkers restaurant in Mercer County. I know some locals were excited for the "new to the area" restaurant.

There aren't many in New Jersey. Click here to find other locations.

Have you ever been to a Checkers before? I haven't, so I stopped by to see what it's all about.

As soon as I got out of my car, I could smell the burgers and they smelled really good.

First thing you need to know if you're headed over there...there is no indoor seating. This checkers is strictly a take out restaurant.

You have two options to get your food. You can go to the drive-thru or you can walk-inside.

Once you're inside there is a big menu up on the wall so you can decide what you'd like to eat. You then place you order at the "Order" window and pick up your order at the (you guessed it) "pick up" window.

Checkers has all your favorite fast food stuff and so much more. You can get burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, chicken wings, their famous seasoned fries, mozzarella sticks, funnel cake fries, and sundaes.

You can take a look at the full menu by clicking here.

The new Checkers is located at 3100 Quakerbridge Road in the Mercerville section of Hamilton.

It's open from 10am until 2AM, 7 days a week, if you're looking for a late night snack.

